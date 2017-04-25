Mason City council to meet in workshop session to hear about comprehensive plan update

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City will meet in a workshop session later this evening. City Administrator Brent Trout says they’ll be hearing presentations by the Iowa Institute for Sustainable Communities on the update of two plans dealing with the future of the community.

He says their faculty and students are producing a draft update to the city’s 2006 Comprehensive Plan, as well as a draft of a new Sustainability Plan, which he says will give the city a good plan for sustaining the community and having efficiencies in place.

Trout says all communities need to have these plans in place for the city’s future. He says, “It helps us be more diligent in what we are doing rather than just trying to figure out what it is. It gives us a target, direction and path.” The workshop will take place in the second floor conference room in City Hall at 7 o’clock tonight.