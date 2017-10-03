Mason City council to hear report from hotel developer tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will hear a final pre-development report from the developer who wants to construct a hotel as part of the River City Renaissance downtown project.

Gatehouse Capital plans to construct a 100-room hotel in the southeastern portion of the main parking lot, connect it to Music Man Square with a skywalk, and convert Music Man Square into a convention center. A new Meredith Willson Museum would be built next to the hotel. The council will listen to the presentation this evening and vote on a final development agreement with Gatehouse at their October 17th meeting.

Also as part of the project, the council tonight will vote on submitting an amended application for Iowa Reinvestment Act funding. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board in April told the city that with the changes in the project, an amended application was necessary and that the project must be re-scored by the board. The city was pre-approved for at least $7 million in funding for the project and hopes to get up to $10 million on final board approval.

=== The council tonight will also discuss the next steps in establishing the Quiet Zone project on the Union Pacific Railroad in an attempt to reduce train horn noise.

The council will consider the final reading of an ordinance that would vacate the public right-of-way at the UP’s crossings at 4th Southwest and 9th Northwest, as well as approving a separate item approving the agreement with the railroad for upgrading the existing protection devices at the 1st Northwest crossing.

Under the quiet zone plan, the crossings at 1st Northwest, 6th Southwest and 15th Southwest would be fit with median strips and other devices that would prohibit vehicles from crossing where there is a train.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.