Mason City council to discuss interim adminsitrator, acting fire chief pay raises

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider amending the employment agreement for the interim city administrator as well as appoint an interim fire chief:

== The council will discuss a recommendation by Mayor Eric Bookmeyer to double the additional pay that Kevin Jacobson is receiving while serving as the interim city administrator. Jacobson has been the city’s long-time finance director who took on the additional duties in October after the resignation of Brent Trout.

The council originally approved an additional $26-thousand in pay for Jacobson to be paid in intervals through March 31st or whenever a new city administrator was hired. In a memo to the council, Bookmeyer recommends Jacobson be paid an additional $26-thousand in the same intervals as in the original agreement, since he has taken on what the mayor terms as “significant unanticipated responsibilities and pressures” since becoming the interim administrator.

Bookmeyer points out that includes “intricate personnel issues and the downtown redevelopment project, including Iowa Code requirements for bidding”.

== The council will also consider appointing Doug Janssen as the city’s interim fire chief. Jacobson had appointed Janssen as the acting fire chief after the resignation of Al Dyer on November 20th.

Jacobson also recommends raising Janssen’s salary from $90,625 per year to $94,536 per year, retroactive to when he was appointed as acting fire chief.

The City Council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library. You can watch the meeting at this link