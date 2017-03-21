Mason City council to discuss hotel proposals at meeting tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to approve the start of negotiations to develop the terms of a development agreement with Gatehouse Capital on their hotel and conference center plan. Gatehouse is proposing to construct a hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall, which would be connected by a skywalk to Music Man Square. The concept calls for the renovation of Music Man Square into a ballroom and conference center, with the museum portion of the facility being moved into a new building across the street next to the hotel. Two weeks ago the council postponed a decision on whether to move forward with the Gatehouse proposal or one from G8 Development as part of the River City Renaissance project. G8’s proposal was to construct a hotel in the parking lot just west of City Hall. Councilman John Lee in a memo to other council members and city staff is also asking that staff provide a report to the council on the expected employment, taxable valuation created, financial incentives method and cost for Mason City, plus any other information regarding the negotiated agreement that will assist the council in analyzing the proposal. The City Council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.