Mason City council to discuss hotel development, capital improvement levy

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is scheduled to vote on seeking developers for a downtown hotel project, as well as set the date for a special election on a capital improvement levy that could result in smarter spending by the city.



=== The council is being asked to approve requests for qualifications from developers interested in constructing a hotel and a mixed use development project downtown that would be part of the city’s River City Renaissance project as part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act. The city had been in a development agreement with G8 Development after a hotel had been proposed to be constructed on the land that currently is a parking lot west of City Hall, but those plans fell through after G8 Development failed to secure financing for the project. Interested developers are being asked to submit their qualifications to the city by March 1st, with city staff selecting a developer by March 9th, getting council approval to begin negotiations for a development agreement by March 21st, and approving the development agreement on or before April 18th. The developer would have the financing and performance bond in place by May 1st, with construction beginning this summer. The hotel one of the key components for the River City Renaissance project, which also includes an ice arena/multi-purpose center, a mixed use building, parking ramp and music pavilion. Pending the securing of a hotel developer, the council would vote in June to set August 1st as the date for a referendum election related to the city’s lease with Southbridge Mall on the proposed arena.



=== The council tonight is also scheduled to approve a resolution calling for a special election to be set on March 7th to authorize a capital improvement reserve fund levy for the city. The levy would not exceed 67 cents per $1000 assessed valuation that would be put into a reserve. Finance Director Kevin Jacobson, who is scheduled to give a presentation about the levy at tonight’s meeting, would allow the city to have funds available for smaller dollar capital projects instead of paying higher costs through long-term bonding. At a previous council workshop, Jacobson used the example of the city buying a mower for $7000. He says the city shouldn’t use a ten-year bond to pay for a mower that will only last five years. Jacobson says if the city would have had the levy fund in place for this fiscal year, there would have been about $675-thousand available.



The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.