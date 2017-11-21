Mason City council to discuss Gatehouse agreement tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will consider a final development agreement between the city and Gatehouse Mason City LLC on the construction of a hotel in the southeastern part of the Southbridge Mall main parking lot.

Plans are for Gatehouse to construct a 106-room hotel and connect it via a skywalk to Music Man Square, which will be remodeled into a conference center with the museum portion of Music Man Square being moved to a new building next to the hotel.

Interim City Administrator Kevin Jacobson, in a memo to council members, highlighted major points in the final agreement, including the city’s commitment to provide a $4-point-2 million “mezzanine loan” toward the hotel’s financing. Jacobson says before any of the loan can be disbursed, the city must receive final approval of the Iowa Reinvestment District application and shall have entered into an award agreement with the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Up to $750-thousand of that loan will be used to reimburse Gatehouse for pre-development costs. Gatehouse must enter into a minimum assessment agreement that states the assessed value of the hotel will not fall to less than $9 million.

Gatehouse must have the hotel completed by December 31st 2019, while the city must by that same date complete the bidding, design, and construction of the skywalk.

Prior to the council voting on the development agreement, a public hearing will be held. The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.