Mason City council to discuss fireworks ordinance tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will be considering an ordinance to deal with the state’s new fireworks laws.

City Administrator Brent Trout says in a memo to the council that staff is recommending allowing the sale and use of fireworks within the same time periods as the new state law allows, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM June 1st through July 8th, and during the same times December 10th through January 3rd. Those end times would be expanded to 11:00 PM on July 4th and 12:30 AM for January 1st.

Trout says after consulting with the police department, staff determined that enforcement of a more restricted time period than the state allows would be difficult. The ordinance also restricts sales to commercial zoning areas.

Vendors must receive approval from the city’s Development Review Committee to make sure they are in compliance with the fireworks sales requirements and be inspected by state and city fire officials.

The council plans to vote on the first reading of the ordinance tonight, waiving the second reading, and voting on the third and final reading at their June 20th meeting. The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.