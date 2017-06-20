Mason City council to discuss fireworks ordinance, honoring Kuhn

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is scheduled to consider the second and possibly final reading of an ordinance dealing with the public use of fireworks. The council two weeks ago agreed to allow fireworks use in the community from July 2nd through the 6th as well as on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Use would be prohibited in cemeteries, parks and within 200 yards of a hospital. The ordinance also sets the requirements for fireworks vendors to be approved by the city’s Development Review Committee and to pay a $300 inspection fee. The Clear Lake City Council last month approved banning the use of fireworks inside that community’s city limits, and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting last week placed a ban on fireworks use without a permit in the unincorporated areas of the county. The Mason City council will likely waive the second reading and move directly to the third and final reading of the ordinance so that it can go into effect for the 4th of July holiday period.

=== The council tonight will also consider a request to create a memorial fund in honor of the late councilman Alex Kuhn. Councilman John Lee is making the request, stating in a memo that ever since the death of Kuhn, the city has been looking for a way to honor his memory and also to move on. He says the creation of a fund in his name will start the process to accomplish both of those tasks. Lee’s proposal is for friends, associates and people who admired Kuhn to donate over the next few months. At the end of September, a committee proposed by Lee to be made up of him, Kuhn’s father Mark, and City Administrator Brent Trout would start the process of deciding how the funds would be spent. Lee says the ultimate goal, upon approval of the Library Board, is to purchase the naming rights to the current Mason City Room and rename it the Alex J. Kuhn Council Chamber, with the hopes of some form of bronze bust, plaque, or other form of name recognition. Lee says if the funds fall short of the proposed goal, the committee would be able to decide how to spend the money collected as best they see fit. Kuhn was serving his second term on the council and was mayor pro-tem when he died in July of last year from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.