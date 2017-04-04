Mason City council to discuss Cargill Kitchen Solutions expansion

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight is being asked to approve a resolution showing support of a development agreement between the city and Cargill Kitchen Solutions for an expansion of their plant. Cargill is in the process of starting an 11-thousand-700 square foot expansion of their facility at 1750 South Benjamin that would allow for the installation of a new further processing egg cook production line, as well as infrastructure additions to support the new line and freezer expansion. Cargill is anticipating adding over 40 jobs in the next year and once the expansion is done bring their total workforce to near 300. City Administrator Brent Trout says the assessed value of the new addition is estimated to be $825-thousand, generating about $25-thousand-575 per year in new taxes. As part of the development agreement, city staff has proposed to provide a tax rebate in the amount of $210-thousand, with three yearly incremental rebates of $70-thousand a year.

=== The council tonight is also being asked to approve directing staff to prepare the proceedings to conduct the public hearing for approving an amendment to the Downtown Reinvestment Urban Renewal Area as well as approval of a pre-development agreement for the Gatehouse Capital hotel and convention center project. The project that would construct a hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall and connect to Music Man Square would be part of the River City Renaissance Project. The council at their April 18th meeting would set the public hearings for both of those items at a special meeting that would take place on May 11th.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.