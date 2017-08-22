Mason City council to discuss Cargill expansion, mall parking lot agreement, Quiet Zone

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City has a number of items on its agenda this evening:

== The council will schedule a public hearing at their September 5th meeting to consider entering into a development agreement with Cargill Kitchen Solutions on the expansion of their manufacturing facility. The council back in April approved a resolution showing support of the agreement as Cargill is in the process of starting an 11-thousand-700 square foot expansion of their facility at 1750 South Benjamin.The expansion allows for the installation of a new egg cook production line, as well as infrastructure additions to support the new line and freezer expansion. Cargill is anticipating adding over 40 jobs in the next year, and once the expansion is done it would bring their total workforce to near 300. The estimated assessed value of the new addition is $825-thousand. As part of the development agreement, the city would provide up to three years of consecutive semi-annual tax rebates, equal to about $70-thousand a year, with the total amount not to exceed $210-thousand in fiscal years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

== The council will be asked to approve an amended parking agreement between the city and the current owners of Southbridge Mall. The city and the initial owner of the mall previously had a parking agreement that said the city would provide parking for 991 vehicles in various parking lots surrounding the mall. The City maintains the lots but expenses related to their upkeep, snow clearing and lighting are paid for by Southbridge Mall ownership over the years. The amendment, which already has been approved and signed by the new mall owners, would allow the city to use a portion of the mall parking lot for the hotel development that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.

== The council will hold a public hearing and have the first vote on the vacation of public right of way as part of the Quiet Zone project to reduce horn noise from trains on the Union Pacific Railroad. The two at-grade Union Pacific railroad crossings at 4th Southwest and 9th Northwest will be vacated with the streets and sidewalks being removed, while the crossings at 15th Southwest, 6th Southwest and 1st Northwest will be fit with median strips and other devices that would prohibit vehicles from crossing when there is a train. The ordinance vacating the public right of way requires three readings.

The council meets at 7 o’clock tonight in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.