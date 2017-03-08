Mason City council to consider working with same developer on hotel project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City will meet in a special session tonight to consider working with the same developer who proposed a downtown hotel in the past but defaulted on a development agreement late last year. G8 Development of San Diego, headed by Mason City native Philip Chodur, was one of two developers to submit information after city leaders sent out requests for qualifications from developers earlier this year. G8 had defaulted last year when it failed to meet several deadline to start construction because it could not come up with financing. In a memo to the council, City Administrator Brent Trout says he received a commitment letter on Tuesday from Chodur’s bank, approving a loan for the Mason City project. The hotel is a key part of the city’s River City Renaissance project, as it would help fulfill the private investment requirements for Iowa Reinvestment Act funding. Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to start at 7 o’clock in the second floor conference room at City Hall.