Mason City council to consider property rehab program applications

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City later tonight is scheduled to consider three forgivable loans as part of property rehabilitation programs. Two are in conjunction with the city’s new Downtown Revitalization Loan Program.

== One request is by Jeff Tierney of Brick and Tile LLC who is requesting $30-thousand for a $125-thousand property rehabilitation project at 7-to-11 South Delaware Avenue, which houses Thai Bistro on the ground floor. Tierney has been working with a tenant in the building who needs additional space.

== The second request is from Kirk Johnson and Kathy Graves, who are requesting just over $16-thousand-600 for a $33-thousand-300 property rehabilitation project at 20 5th Northwest to a building originally built as a single-family home but was converted to commercial use. The building has been empty for two years, and the plan is to add a new roof, repair the front porch and access ramp, and do other rehabilitation work. The building would then be leased to a non-profit.

== The other loan request is by Dyball Properties LLC, doing business as Mason City Honda. They are wanting $10-thousand-585 as part of the Corridor Revitalization Loan program to revitalize their property at 152 5th Southwest. The proposal is to revitalize the building with new signs, architectural elements, and landscaping.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.