Mason City council to address next step in establishing “quiet zone”

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City tonight will take another step in establishing a “quiet zone” on the Union Pacific rail line.

The council tonight is being asked to set a public hearing for their August 22nd meeting to vacate public right-of-way at two locations along the railroad as part of the project. The city is in the process of creating the “quiet zone” at five at-grade crossings along the rail line from 15th Southwest to 9th Northwest. Median strips and other devices would prohibit vehicles from crossing when there’s a train at the crossings at 15th Southwest, 6th Southwest, and 1st Southwest, while the two crossings being closed and abandoned are at 4th Southwest and 9th Northwest.

The city has approved a pre-engineering agreement with the Union Pacific, with the railroad preparing the final plans and agreement for the construction and relocation of railroad safety equipment, including the relocation of the electronic equipment currently being used at the 9th Northwest crossing.

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.