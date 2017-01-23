Mason City council starts budget hearings tonight

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City is holding three workshop sessions in the next ten days to review the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. City Administrator Brent Trout says the council this week will be considering a number of projects to be included in the capital improvement project budget. He says it’s something critical to the future of running the city and what the priorities are. “It’s a long process, a lot of information to digest. We’ve produced documents for council to review right now with all the capital projects that we’re recommending to include, from large street project type, and then also for the small ones that could be paid for by the capital improvement levy. They are reviewing those projects and we’ll be looking at that.” Trout says they tried to get as much input as possible in making their suggestions for the capital improvement budget. He says they implemented a new committee to look at the capital improvement projects, and it made a huge difference in bringing together different perspectives on what needed to be in the budget. Trout says in the past department directors would turn in their proposals and he along with City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson would go through the projects. This year’s process had the department heads sitting down and discussing the critical needs for the community. Trout calls the proposed operating budget good, but hesitates to call it great after going through the fine details of it. He says health insurance has been the big issue. Trout says they are budgeting in a 20-percent increase in health insurance, even after negotiating with union employees helping to make the budget work with some changes regarding that. “That’s probably the biggest thing that I see that’s hurting us this year is the additional health insurance expense. Our rates have just gone up, and it’s just part of the nature of what we try to cover.” The council will meet tonight at 7 o’clock in the conference room on the 2nd floor of City Hall to review the preliminary capital improvement budget. The council on Thursday night at 7 o’clock at City Hall will give preliminary approval to the capital improvement budget and review the preliminary operating budget. A final workshop meeting will take place on Thursday February 2nd to give final approval to the operating budget.