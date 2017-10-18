Mason City council sets public hearing for final hotel development agreement

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City has set their November 21st meeting as the date for a public hearing as part of approving a proposed development agreement for a hotel and conference center that’s part of the River City Renaissance plan.

The agreement is slightly different than the first proposed plan, with the changes favoring the developer Gatehouse Mason City LLC, meaning state law requires the council to hold a new public hearing.

City Administrator Brent Trout explained the updated development agreement to the council and the public during last night’s meeting, saying it’s the best deal that they’ve been presented that both sides can agree on.

“There are issues relative to risk that’s created in here, so that’s what we have to work with. However, I can tell you as we’ve gone through this process, we have increased our protections from where it’s started. Gatehouse has provided some changes to the agreement that have provided us protection. So, we are in a better spot than when we started, and I think this truly is as good as we can get relative to the terms that they feel they can accept in order to be able move the project forward. So that’s where we’re at. This is the best agreement we can get with them, and that’s been stated by them.”

Trout re-emphasized that the project, the way it’s set up, will not have an impact on a resident’s property taxes. “We’re looking at selling 20-year bonds relative to repayment on the TIF urban renewal bonds. At the 15-year mark, what we’ve looked at is they’ll be callable. We’ll be able to analyze the revenues we’ve been receiving from the TIF district, from the state, and all the other sources that we have that will be included in that. But at the 15-year mark we’ll know what we’re getting from revenues and we’ll know what we can afford, what we’ve been able to pay off, and what we need to do going past the 15-year mark.”

Councilman Travis Hickey urged residents to get behind the project. “If this isn’t a project that we can’t get excited about as a community, I don’t know what there is. I think this town is ready to see some growth, ready to see progress, ready to heal and move forward. I think to the groups that are out there working, this is exactly what this community needs. I hope people can see that. I hope we’ve done a great job selling it, and I know you and staff have worked very hard on bringing the best project forward that we can for the citizens of Mason City.”

Councilman Josh Masson encouraged people that if they had any questions about the project to contact either their councilman or other city officials.

Under the new agreement, there’s no change in the city’s total commitment to the project in $4.2 million, but the change would approve the disbursement schedule involving Gatehouse. Funding for the projects would be provided by the Iowa Reinvestment Act. The city has applied for up to $10 million from the state-financed program.

Watch last night’s meeting by clicking here