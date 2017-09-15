Mason City council sets public hearing dates on hotel, Music Man Square development agreement proposals (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this afternoon approved setting public hearings for a development agreement with the company that wants to construct a hotel as part of the city’s River City Renaissance project, as well as for an agreement between the city and the Mason City Foundation for a new Meredith Willson museum and the remodeling of the existing Music Man Square into a convention center.

The council set October 17th as the public hearing date on the Gatehouse Mason City LLC proposal to construct the hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall and attach it via skywalk to Music Man Square.

One of the key parts of the potential development agreement deals with the Gatehouse proposal of the city funding a “mezzanine loan” to fill the gap between the developer’s equity and traditional financing. City Administrator Brent Trout says under the current proposal, the city would not fund all that money up front, but instead while the construction was taking place.

The hotel and Music Man Square projects are part of the city’s $38 million River City Renaissance proposal, which also includes an ice arena/multi-purpose center in the west side of the Southbridge complex and a performing arts pavilion on Southbridge’s north side. The city has been pre-approved for over $7 million in funding from the Iowa Reinvestment Act for the project.

You can listen back to today’s meeting in its entirety by clicking on the left side of the audio player below