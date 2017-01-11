Mason City council sets first listening posts for 2017

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Three members of the City Council in Mason City will be hosting a listening post later this month. The council will be hosting informal quarterly neighborhood listening posts this year, with the first being held in the Third Ward with Third Ward councilman Brett Schoneman and at-large councilmen Paul Adams and Bill Schickel scheduled to participate. The meeting will be held Monday January 30th at the Faith Baptist Church at 1807 South Kentucky at 7:00 PM. The meeting will focus on Third Ward issues, but all residents are invited to attend. The councilmen will be available to listen, answer questions and provide updates on city projects. Neighborhood listening posts are tentatively scheduled for the last Monday of the month in January, April, July and October.