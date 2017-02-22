Mason City council sets budget hearing, levy proposed to decrease one cent

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night set March 7th as the date for a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2018 budget. The proposed budget shows a one-cent decrease in the tax levy from $13.71 per $1000 assessed valuation to $13.70. The projected tax levy increase was five-percent, but council members, staff and department heads worked on the budget to get to the one-cent decrease. Councilman Travis Hickey says he’s pleased with the staff’s work on this budget. He says from the work has been done, it’s been the least contentious budget processes that he’s been through. “I think as a whole, none of us wanted to see a five-percent increase, and through the work and ideas that we came up with as a council, we are going to minimalize it.” Hickey says while they can’t control what the other taxing authorities can do with a resident’s property tax bill, they can try their best to keep the city’s portion in check. He says, “We can’t control what the school board does. There’s three different main taxing bodies that we see as far as increases, it’s the county, the schools and the city. The one thing we can do here as a body is control what the city does. We can’t control what the other two do. I think the county has done a pretty good job the last ten years, they’ve basically been flat-lined. The schools are where most of your increases come from, it’s not been here at this table. I thank everybody for the hard work we’ve done. I’m kind of proud of this budget and where we’ve moved forward and got it to be, so I support it 100%.” The state mandated rollback has gone up from 55.62% this year to 56.93% next year, but with the debt service levy decreasing about 27 cents, the overall impact is the one-cent decrease in the city tax levy.