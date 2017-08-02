Mason City council schedules public hearing on vacating two crossings for “Quiet Zone” project (VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City has scheduled a public hearing for later this month that takes another step in establishing a “quiet zone” on the Union Pacific line.

The hearing will deal with the vacation of the public right-of-way at two locations along the railroad as part of the project. The city is in the process of creating the “quiet zone” at five at-grade crossings along the rail line from 15th Southwest to 9th Northwest. Median strips and other devices would prohibit vehicles from crossing when there’s a train at the crossings at 15th Southwest, 6th Southwest, and 1st Southwest, while the two crossings being closed and abandoned are at 4th Southwest and 9th Northwest. The city is working with the railroad in preparing the final plans and agreement for the construction and relocation of railroad safety equipment.

City Engineer Mark Rahm says it’s been a slow but worthwhile process working with the railroad to get this done. “It is a process to work through with the railroad. We are very near to having the final agreement with them to bring to the council,” he says.

Rahm says even after approval of the final plans and agreement, it will still be a number of months before a “quiet zone” can officially be established on the rail line. He says it could be three to seven months before it goes into effect. “We’re trying to push to get it done this year. I think they’ve been pretty cooperative with that as far as trying to meet what we’d like to see. We may have 9th Street done but they still may be putting that equipment on 1st Street, but it’s still not a quiet zone until it’s complete.”

The council set their August 22nd meeting for the public hearing on the right-of-way vacation for the 4th Southwest and 9th Northwest crossings.