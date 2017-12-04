  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Mason City council runoff election Tuesday

December 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Tuesday is the run-off election for the Second and Fourth Ward council seats on the Mason City City Council. The races in both wards were not settled on Election Day last month after no one received 50-percent-plus-one of the vote, meaning that the top two who received votes advanced to the run-off.

In the Second Ward race, current Park Board member Troy Levenhagen and Will Symonds, an IT technician at First Citizens Bank are facing each other.

In the Fourth Ward, it’s former councilman John Jaszewski and Matt Marquardt, the owner of Internet Marketing Professionals of Iowa.

Residents of both wards can vote at any of the four voting centers that will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM: the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse at 220 North Washington, the First Presbyterian Church at 100 South Pierce, the Rolling Acres Church at 340 19th Southwest, and the Columbia Club at 551 South Taft.

