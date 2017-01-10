Mason City council reviews timeline of getting hotel constructed downtown

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night during a workshop session heard details of a timeline in an attempt to get a hotel constructed downtown to be part of the River City Renaissance project. The council at a future meeting will approve sending out requests for qualifications from interested developers with a March 1st deadline to receive those materials, with the goal of selecting a developer by March 21st, approving a development agreement sometime in April, and having the developer having financing in place by May 1st. City Administrator Brent Trout hopes to go to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s board by May 19th to receive contingent approval of state funds as part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program. Those funds would be contingent on a referendum citizens petitioned for regarding the city’s lease with Southbridge Mall on the proposed ice arena and multi-purpose center that is part of the project. That referendum will likely take place on August 1st.