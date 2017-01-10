  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City council reviews timeline of getting hotel constructed downtown

January 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night during a workshop session heard details of a timeline in an attempt to get a hotel constructed downtown to be part of the River City Renaissance project. The council at a future meeting will approve sending out requests for qualifications from interested developers with a March 1st deadline to receive those materials, with the goal of selecting a developer by March 21st, approving a development agreement sometime in April, and having the developer having financing in place by May 1st. City Administrator Brent Trout hopes to go to the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s board by May 19th to receive contingent approval of state funds as part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program. Those funds would be contingent on a referendum citizens petitioned for regarding the city’s lease with Southbridge Mall on the proposed ice arena and multi-purpose center that is part of the project. That referendum will likely take place on August 1st.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company