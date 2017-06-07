Mason City council passes first reading of fireworks ordinance (AUDIO & VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved the first of three readings of an ordinance that would allow the discharge of fireworks inside the city limits between July 2nd and July 6th as well as on December 31st and January 1st. Council members expressed frustration with the new state law that allows the sale and discharge of fireworks from June 1st through July 8th and from December 10th through January 3rd. The law allows communities to alter when fireworks can be discharged but it does not allow them to forbid the sale of fireworks. Former fire chief Bob Platts spoke against the city allowing any discharge of fireworks.

Councilman John Lee says there are benefits to shrinking the time frame from a five-week period to a couple of days either side of Independence Day.

Councilman Brett Schoneman says it’s a law that is going to be tough to enforce by law enforcement.

Mayor Eric Bookmeyer expressed his frustration about the city having to deal with the new state law after the council’s vote last night.

The measure passed 4-1, with Paul Adams voting no and councilman Bill Schickel being absent from the meeting. The council will likely waive the second reading and hold the third and final reading of the ordinance at their June 20th meeting.

Video of last night’s meeting:

