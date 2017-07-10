  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City council listening post set for later this month

July 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The third in a series of listening posts by the City Council in Mason City has been scheduled for later this month.

Council members have scheduled a Fourth Ward listening post for Monday July 24th from 7:00 to 8:00 PM at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 2502 South Jefferson Avenue.

At-large councilmen Paul Adams and Bill Schickel as well as Fourth Ward councilwoman Janet Solberg are scheduled to participate.

The council is holding quarterly listening posts, with one being held in each ward, but they emphasize that the meetings are open to anyone in the community. Questions and comments from the public are welcome during the meeting.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company