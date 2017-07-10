Mason City council listening post set for later this month

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The third in a series of listening posts by the City Council in Mason City has been scheduled for later this month.

Council members have scheduled a Fourth Ward listening post for Monday July 24th from 7:00 to 8:00 PM at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 2502 South Jefferson Avenue.

At-large councilmen Paul Adams and Bill Schickel as well as Fourth Ward councilwoman Janet Solberg are scheduled to participate.

The council is holding quarterly listening posts, with one being held in each ward, but they emphasize that the meetings are open to anyone in the community. Questions and comments from the public are welcome during the meeting.