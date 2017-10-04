Mason City council hears report on hotel project, some questions unanswered

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night received a pre-development report from the developer of a proposed hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance downtown project.

David Rachie of Gatehouse Mason City discussed the plan to construct a 106-room hotel in the Southbridge Mall parking lot, connect it to Music Man Square with a skywalk, transforming Music Man Square into a convention center, and construction of a Meredith Willson Museum next to the hotel. But the council also heard that there are several details that still need to be worked out before the council votes on a final development agreement at its meeting two weeks from now.

Rachie says the market study of the impact the project would have in the community showed positive results. “This only entailed the hotel and conference center, and a little bit the museum, so it did not have the broader River City Renaissance impact into it. Even though it doesn’t have everything, it still came in very strong with 120 jobs to be created just from that aspect of the project. Nearly $60 million of economic impact into the community.”

City Administrator Brent Trout says a number of details in the pre-development report were missing, including who the senior lender would be for the project. “It mentions the proposal as to how they will go through their financing, but there wasn’t a specific lender that has been identified. And that was discussed and I understand some of the issues related to that from the standpoint that without the vote, they have a hard time finding a person that would step up and giving them the financing because of there not being a finality of the project moving forward.”

Mayor Eric Bookmeyer questioned Rachie about who the senior lender would be. Rachie said, “There will be a group that I’m actually in talks with. As soon as we get a deal we can nail that down, and I don’t want to do that in open session.” Bookmeyer replied, “I understand, it was just that we were supposed to get that in the pre-development report and it’s not here.”

Council members, including Paul Adams, urged all parties involved that a final development agreement must be completed by the October 17th council meeting so voters knew all the details prior to voting on two issues related to the project in the November 7th city elections. “I’d like to get it done quickly, because voters want to know what they are voting on. If we’re in kind of limbo with the development agreement when the election comes, it’s certainly not going to help in getting 60-percent. I don’t want to rush it through, I definitely want to get the best deal possible for the city. I think having the agreement in place, executed by all parties, is going to help the vote.”

The River City Renaissance project also includes the construction of an ice arena/multi-purpose center in the former JC Penney section of Southbridge Mall as well as a performing art pavilion on the north side of the mall. Voters on November 7th will vote on whether or not to approve a lease agreement between the city and the mall for the ice arena, as well as issuing up to $14 million in bonds for expenses related to the hotel project.

View the video of last night’s meeting by clicking here