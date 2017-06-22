Mason City council has two options on filling open seat

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s City Council will likely decide at their next meeting how they want to proceed in filling an open seat on the council. The vacancy was created by Brett Schoneman on Monday when he resigned from his Third Ward council seat.

City Administrator Brent Trout says the council has two options. He says the council has 60 days to make an appointment to the council. If they don’t, they have to schedule a special election. The council can also call for a special election to fill the seat, with at least 32 days notice before the election can be held.

Trout says if the council decides to appoint someone to the seat, that person would serve until the November general election. He says since there’s an election coming up, that position if it was an appointment would be required to be on the general election ballot. “As soon as the election is held and the canvass of the election is done, whoever is elected would take over from that person who was appointed immediately, more or less within a week after the election.”

Trout says if a special election were to be held, the winner would finish out the remainder of the unexpired term. He says if there is a special election in the next couple of months, the person elected would finish the final two-plus years of the term. That council seat would then come up in the normal rotation of council seats.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday July 5th.