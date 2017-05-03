Mason City council gets update on downtown project (AUDIO/VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night got an update on the River City Renaissance downtown project as the council is scheduled next week to vote on a pre-development agreement with a hotel developer on part of the project. City Administrator Brent Trout provided the update to the council, saying they are still negotiating the final details of the pre-development agreement with Gatehouse Capital, who is proposing to construct a hotel on the southeastern portion of the main Southbridge Mall parking lot and then connect it via skywalk to Music Man Square across the street, which would be repurposed into a convention center. One of the issues council members continue to discuss in a $150-thousand feasibility study fee that Gatehouse wants the city to pay for. Councilman Travis Hickey questions the city flipping the bill.

Trout says specific items like where the hotel will exactly go or what the renovation will look like still need to be determined.

State economic development officials who are overseeing funding for the project from the Iowa Reinvestment Act told city officials a week and a half ago that the city needs to finalize the hotel developer and start getting the project moving forward. The Iowa Economic Development Authority has pre-approved about $7 million in state funding to help leverage a $36 million project that also includes a multi-purpose center and a music pavilion.

