Mason City council denies zoning change for mobile dock trailers

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week turned down a zoning request for a mobile dock trailer to be placed on the city’s south side. A mobile dock trailer is a semi-trailer that’s been modified to function as a cross-dock, where an incoming semi would load materials directly into outbound trucks or trailers with little or no storage in between. Demand for cross-docking facilities has grown as more manufacturers tightly manage their supply chains by implementing “just in time” delivery.

Mason City’s zoning code currently does not allow for mobile dock trailers, and the council was asked to allow a conditional use permit to be issued in suitable areas of the community.

Councilman Travis Hickey says mobile dock trailers are not good for the community. He says, “The dock will place demands on city surfaces and infrastructure. Allowing mobile dock trailers in a Z6 district could result in a situation where the cost to the city for infrastructure could significantly outpace the property tax revenues and lost revenues generated, and that’s why I don’t support this. I’m just curious why this is before us when there’s this many things kind of wrong with it.”

Councilman John Lee says he’d rather see a permanent warehouse structure built instead of allowing mobile dock trailers. He says, “I don’t think I’m interested in this. If there’s some type of development agreement where we could build a permanent building and do a tax abatement for five years…that I can get behind, and that I think we can do as a city. But this, I don’t think I support it tonight.”

Hickey, Lee and Paul Adams voted against the idea, while councilmen Bill Schickel and Janet Solberg voted for it.