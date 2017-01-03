Mason City council asked to delay referendum until hotel developer secured

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator is recommending that the City Council at their meeting tonight not set a date for a public referendum on the lease agreement between the city and Southbridge Mall for the proposed arena project that is part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act project. The council was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the lease at tonight’s meeting, but with 267 petition signatures being submitted to City Hall last week, the public hearing is no longer required. In a memo to council members, City Administrator Brent Trout says his recommendation to the council is that they wait to take action to place the item on the ballot until city officials have had an opportunity to secure a hotel developer. He says a referendum vote for approval of the arena lease will not be needed if there is not a developer for a downtown hotel, since the hotel is a requirement for the entire River City Renaissance project. Trout says the time and resources expended to conduct a referendum election would be useless if there is not a hotel developer for the project. It would cost about $15-thousand for the city to conduct a referendum vote.



=== Also at tonight’s council meeting, Mayor Eric Bookmeyer will give the annual “State of the City” report.



The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.