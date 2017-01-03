  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Mason City council asked to delay referendum until hotel developer secured

January 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s city administrator is recommending that the City Council at their meeting tonight not set a date for a public referendum on the lease agreement between the city and Southbridge Mall for the proposed arena project that is part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act project. The council was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the lease at tonight’s meeting, but with 267 petition signatures being submitted to City Hall last week, the public hearing is no longer required. In a memo to council members, City Administrator Brent Trout says his recommendation to the council is that they wait to take action to place the item on the ballot until city officials have had an opportunity to secure a hotel developer. He says a referendum vote for approval of the arena lease will not be needed if there is not a developer for a downtown hotel, since the hotel is a requirement for the entire River City Renaissance project. Trout says the time and resources expended to conduct a referendum election would be useless if there is not a hotel developer for the project. It would cost about $15-thousand for the city to conduct a referendum vote.

 
=== Also at tonight’s council meeting, Mayor Eric Bookmeyer will give the annual “State of the City” report.

 
The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company