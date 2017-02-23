Mason City council approves study on removing dams on Winnebago River

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week has approved awarding a contract for a feasibility study on removing dams on the Winnebago River in Mason City, which in turn would create more recreational activities for the river. The removal of the low-head dams on the river would make it more navigable for kayaking and canoeing. Bill Angerman of WHKS says the study carries through on a plan the council has been wanting to pursue for a couple of years. He says in a council workshop two years ago, the council asked to prioritize dam removal in East Park and on the Winnebago River, with the idea of making it more navigable for kayaks and canoes. Angerman says the study will explore how to best improve the recreational value of the river. He says they did show the council what Charles City had done as well as some other options for the city to explore. The city’s Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler says with the removal of the dams, people would be able to use the river for at least a 30 mile stretch. He says, “You can go a long ways south clear down to near Rockford now, because there’s no other obstructions…as far as how far north you can go, the next dam that I know of is Fertile. So you can go from Fertile all the way down, and I think you can even go to where the Winnebago and the Shell Rock join together.” The cost of the contract approved by the council for WHKS to do the feasibility study is $20-thousand.