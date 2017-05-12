Mason City council approves pre-development agreement for Gatehouse hotel proposal (AUDIO & VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Thursday night unanimously approved a pre-development agreement with Gatehouse Capital for their hotel and convention center proposal as part of the River City Renaissance downtown project. Gatehouse plans to construct a hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall and connect it via skywalk to Music Man Square, which will be repurposed into a convention center, with the museum portion of Music Man Square being moved into a new, separate building.

The council did amend the agreement to allow the city to retain the information from a feasibility study that they are paying Gatehouse $150-thousand to conduct. If the project goes forward, the city would get that money back from Gatehouse, but under the original proposal, if the project did not go forward the city was out that money with none of the information being retained by the city. Councilman Travis Hickey at recent meetings, including last night’s meeting, expressed concern to David Rachie of Gatehouse about the city getting nothing if the project doesn’t go forward.

Rachie told the council and Mayor Eric Bookmeyer that he had no issues with the city retaining the information.

Councilman Bill Schickel says the project will help bring jobs into the city on both a short-term and long-term basis.

Resident Louise Van Tabo says if the proposed repurposing of Music Man Square doesn’t go through, that asset may be gone in the near future.

Crystal Shellhart with the Holiday Inn Express and Suites also serves on the Vision Mason City board. She says the proposal would help and not hurt the community.

The hotel is one of the key components of the whole downtown development, fulfilling the private investment requirement as part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program. State officials have given preliminary approval for at least $7-point-2 million in state funding through the program.

