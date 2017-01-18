Mason City council approves moving forward for requests for qualifications on downtown hotel

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night on a 4-1 vote approved the city moving forward in seeking requests for qualifications from developers interested in constructing a hotel and a mixed use development project downtown that would be part of the city’s River City Renaissance project as part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act. Interested developers are being asked to submit their qualifications to the city by March 1st. City Administrator Brent Trout says that will allow the city to talk to a potential developer about their qualifications and experience relative to doing a hotel project. He says, “We’ve been studying, again after we created the draft, and looked at what we created for the requirements. We’ve actually looked at some of those things don’t need to be in there, and we are making modifications as we go, that’s why we labeled it as a draft, because we are trying make sure we refine this so it’s in a good position. But really I look at it as they key is the experience and the examples that they can show us of projects they’ve completed in other communities.” Councilman Paul Adams was the lone no vote on moving forward with the request for qualifications process. Adams said while he wasn’t necessarily against the project, he wanted to see hard figures regarding the possibility of the city hiring a consultant to help with the project. Trout says a consultant would be beneficial in guiding the city through the process. He says they want to utilize local expertise that they can, because there are some people aware of these types of projects, but there may be some things they may want to use the consultant. “He has a lot of experience in this industry, and so I think there may be some opportunities for us to be able to utilize him in certain areas, but obviously we have a limited budget, so we have to be careful as to how far we take that.” City staff would select a developer by March 9th, getting council approval to begin negotiations for a development agreement by March 21st, and approving the development agreement on or before April 18th. The developer would have the financing and performance bond in place by May 1st, with construction beginning this summer. The hotel one of the key components for the River City Renaissance project, which also includes an ice arena/multi-purpose center, a mixed use building, parking ramp and music pavilion. Pending the securing of a hotel developer, the council would vote in June to set August 1st as the date for a referendum election related to the city’s lease with Southbridge Mall on the proposed arena. Councilman Bill Schickel was absent from last night’s meeting.