Mason City council approves G8 for hotel development (AUDIO/VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Five of the six members of Mason City’s City Council last night approved G8 Development of San Diego’s bid to develop the hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.

Both G8 and Gatehouse Mason City LLC participated in a “bid off” on Monday morning, which was required by state law after G8 submitted a competitive bid prior to last Tuesday’s deadline after competitive bidding on the project re-opened because Gatehouse made changes in their original development agreement with the city.

During Monday’s bid-off, G8 representatives made specific changes in proposed costs. Gatehouse did not alter its proposal and questions whether G8 was a responsible bidder.

The council earlier in the evening had deadlocked 3-3 on the G8 plan, but after further discussion that likely would have led to another tie vote on the Gatehouse plan, the council approved the G8 plan, with the only non-positive vote being John Lee, who abstained from voting. Lee said he couldn’t support G8’s bid.

Lee says he could not bring himself to vote for G8.

Councilman Bill Schickel originally voted against the G8 proposal but made the motion to bring it back to the table once the deadlock on the Gatehouse proposal was evident.

Councilman Paul Adams also originally voted against G8’s proposal but then switched in the final vote. He says the council doesn’t always agree on issues, but they do agree that the city wants to move forward on the project.

Councilman Travis Hickey says choosing G8 was the most responsible thing for the city’s taxpayers.

Among the major differences in the proposal as pointed out by city staff:

== G8 proposed a loan from the city up to $3-point-7 million, instead of Gatehouse’s proposed $4-point-2 million mezzanine loan. G8’S loan would be paid off in intervals instead of at the end of 20 years.

== G8 had asked for $500-thousand in pre-construction costs, with a guaranteed repayment if the project did not get completed. Gatehouse asked for $750-thousand, which would not be refundable.

== G8 said they had a commitment from an out-of-state lender as well as a letter of support from First Citizens Bank in Mason City, while Gatehouse had not identified a lender.

Gatehouse’s attorney Rick Kopf in an e-mail to city officials on Monday pointed out that G8 had previously defaulted on a development agreement with the city to construct a hotel, and that G8 did not have a memorandum of understanding with the Mason City Foundation, which operates Music Man Square, regarding the project, while Gatehouse did.

