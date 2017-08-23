Mason City council approves first step for vacating rail crossings as part of Quiet Zone project

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved the first of three readings of an ordinance that would vacate the public right-of-way at two Union Pacific Railroad crossings as part of the city’s effort to establish a quiet zone to reduce train horn noise.

The two at-grade Union Pacific crossings at 4th Southwest and 9th Northwest will be vacated with the streets and sidewalks being removed, while the crossings at 15th Southwest, 6th Southwest and 1st Northwest will be fit with median strips and other devices that would prohibit vehicles from crossing when there is a train.

Jim Ewalt lives in the 700 block of 3rd Southwest. He supports the establishment of a quiet zone but is against closing the crossings. Ewalt says the city should fit those crossings with the same equipment. He says, “The neighbors are completely upset with this, and it’s a dangerous situation that’s being presented to our neighbors. You’re basically cutting us off from the west end of town. You’re giving us a couple of crossings, one on 1st Street, and then the overpass that’s 12 blocks, for people to try and get around, and we’ve got an underpass, and that’s about it.”

Al Haubrich says if the 9th Northwest crossing is closed, people will end up trespassing on the tracks to get to the other side. He says with the only legal crossings at 1st and 12th Northwest, people will trespass. “If you don’t put up fencing from 12th Street to 1st Street on one side or both sides of that railroad track, you’re going to have trespassers. Who is going to be named in a wrongful death lawsuit because someone gets hit because the train is coming through, not blowing any horn, and they are crossing at a crossing that used to be open, but now it’s not.”

Councilman Travis Hickey says all the safety concerns have been addressed in the project, which he says addresses a “quality of life” issue that people in the area of the railroad have complained about for years. He says the trains have inconvenienced the people with noise for years. “I’ve heard a lot of support from people that live in that area, that are excited to not have to listen to those trains at two, three, four o’clock in the morning, or when that 9th Street crossing is being blocked for 30, 40 minutes at a time.”

The council unanimously approved the first reading of vacating the two crossings, with the next reading scheduled for the council’s September 5th meeting.