Mason City council approves fireworks ordinance

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night on a four-to-one vote approved an amended ordinance allowing residents to detonate fireworks on July 3rd and 4th as well as on December 31st until 12:30 AM on New Year’s Day. Before passage on final reading, the council discussed a number of amendments to what they had passed on first reading two weeks ago, which would have allowed fireworks use in the community from July 2nd through the 6th as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Councilman Travis Hickey says he believes most people can live with a two-day window of legal fireworks use around the 4th of July as well as on New Year’s Eve.

Councilman Paul Adams was the lone no vote against the ordinance. He’s heard from residents who don’t want fireworks to be legal in Mason City.

Mayor Eric Bookmeyer says he’s heard from a lot of people who want to use fireworks.

The ordinance approved two weeks ago on first reading also prohibited fireworks use in cemeteries, parks and within 200 yards of a hospital. The council last night expanded that to include within 200 yards of nursing homes and hospices.