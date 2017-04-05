Mason City council approves directing staff to prepare public hearings on Gatehouse hotel proposal (VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved directing staff to prepare the proceedings to conduct public hearings moving the Gatehouse Capital hotel and convention center proposal forward. The public hearings deal with a change in the urban renewal area for the River City Renaissance downtown redevelopment project and for a pre-development agreement with Gatehouse. Gatehouse is proposing to construct a hotel in the southeastern part of the main parking lot of Southbridge Mall and connect to Music Man Square, which would be renovated into a convention center. City Administrator Brent Trout presented a new timeline that would have the council approve a final development agreement with Gatehouse on September 15th. Because of the new proposal and negotiations, a referendum on the lease of the ice arena as part of the downtown project originally planned for August 1st will be pushed back to city’s general election on November 7th. Trout plans to review the details of the Gatehouse proposal with the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board on April 21st as a part of a review of the downtown project that’s part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act. Trout says in his discussions with the IEDA, they view the new hotel proposal favorably and they’re interested in seeing it happen. He says, “They think it’s a new, fresh idea, and it has a lot of potential. They’d like to support Music Man Square, which is a project they supported in the past. I think they’re very supportive of moving this idea forward. We’re going to be met with a favorable reception, but obviously they will still have a lot of questions from the standpoint of this is new, they want to know about it. That’s why potentially going down April 21st and having a meeting to just roll it out. There are still issues and things that have to be worked through to give them an idea.” Councilman Travis Hickey says the extension of the timeline of the project is a positive thing for the city. He says, “I think this timeframe, we’ve again been accused in the past of moving too quickly, I don’t want to see us move too quickly on this part if we’re going to get this done. I like the timeframe you’ve presented. I know there’s a lot of challenge and a lot of work ahead of you. I want to see a project, but I want to see it done right, so it’s good for everybody, it’s good for the city, the taxpayers, and Mr. Rachie and the other groups involved.” After staff finalizes the paperwork, the council at their April 18th meeting will vote to approve setting the public hearings on the Urban Renewal Area and the pre-development agreement for a special council meeting on May 11th.

View last night’s meeting