Mason City council approves development agreement with Cargill Kitchen Solutions

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved a development agreement with Cargill Kitchen Solutions on the expansion of their manufacturing facility at 1750 South Benjamin.

Cargill’s 11-thousand-700 square foot expansion allows for the installation of a new egg cook production line, as well as infrastructure additions to support the new line and freezer expansion. Cargill is anticipating adding over 40 jobs in the next year, and once the expansion is done it would bring their total workforce to near 300.

During a public hearing held on the agreement, plant manager Jessica Reith thanked city leaders for their continued support of her business. “We’re looking forward to the additional 40 people that we’ll be welcoming as part of our team.”

Mayor Eric Bookmeyer praised Cargill’s continued presence in the community. e says, “I can tell you on behalf of myself, the council, the staff and the citizens, we thank Cargill as you guys are a wonderful corporate partner in this community, a wonderful steward.”

The estimated assessed value of the new addition is $825-thousand. As part of the development agreement, the city would provide up to three years of consecutive semi-annual tax rebates, equal to about $70-thousand a year, with the total amount not to exceed $210-thousand in fiscal years 2019, 2020, and 2021.