Mason City council approves development agreement for Cargill Kitchen Solutions expansion

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved a resolution showing support of a development agreement between the city and Cargill Kitchen Solutions for an expansion of their plant. Cargill is in the process of starting an 11-thousand-700 square foot expansion of their facility at 1750 South Benjamin that would allow for the installation of a new egg cook production line, as well as infrastructure additions to support the new line and freezer expansion. Cargill is anticipating adding over 40 jobs in the next year and once the expansion is done bring their total workforce to near 300. Councilman Brett Schoneman says it’s good to see an existing business in Mason City expand. He says, “There’s a lot of things that go into new businesses into town, and I don’t think enough focus goes on the success of existing businesses. Not only is Cargill staying but they are expanding. This is something we should be extremely proud of. Thank you Cargill…very excited about this.” The assessed value of the new addition is estimated to be $825-thousand, generating about $25-thousand-575 per year in new taxes. As part of the development agreement, city staff has proposed to provide a tax rebate in the amount of $210-thousand, with three yearly incremental rebates of $70-thousand a year.