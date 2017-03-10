Mason City council approves budget

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget, and while the city’s tax levy will be going slightly down, taxes will be slightly going up because of the state rollback formula. The city’s finance director Kevin Jacobson says while the city’s tax levy will decrease by a penny to $13.70 per $1000 assessed valuation, the state’s rollback formula is rising for Fiscal Year 2018, meaning the city’s portion of your tax bill will rise slightly. He says for Fiscal Year 2017, the rollback was at 55-point-626 percent, meaning a $100-thousand house was taxed at $55-thousand-626. For Fiscal Year 2018, that rollback percentage went up because the value of agriculture land went up, with the rollback number going up 1-point-3 percent. Jacobson stresses the state rollback is the only reason taxes are slightly going higher in the city’s portion of your tax bill. He says the city taxes go up about $18, due to the fact that the state-mandated rollback went up. “There’s nothing on the city’s side, the city council actually reduced the tax levy.” There are $20-point-6 million worth of capital improvements planned in the budget. That includes: $7 million for a downtown parking structure; $2.46 million total for street rehabilitation and various street projects; $1-and-a-quarter million for upgrades to the City Hall HVAC system; $767-thousand for airport improvements; $745-thousand for a fire truck, and $400-thousand for parks and recreation projects.