Mason City council approves additional pay for city administrator, interim fire chief appointment

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a recommendation to double the additional pay the interim city administrator is receiving.

Mayor Eric Bookmeyer had made that recommendation to the council that Kevin Jacobson, who is doing double-duty as the interim administrator along with his regular duties as the city’s finance director, receive the addtional money. The council originally approved an additional $26-thousand in pay for Jacobson to be distributed in intervals through March 31st or whenever a new city administrator was hired.

Bookmeyer’s recommendation was that amount to be raised another $26-thousand since Jacobson had what he termed as “significant unanticipated responsibilities and pressures” since taking over the interim duties dealing with the River City Renaissance project and the resignation of the city’s fire chief.

Councilman Travis Hickey says Jacobson has handled the added stress as best as possible. He says, “Even after last week’s meeting, a lot of the citizens I’ve talked to thought you handled yourself in a very professional way. Since you’ve taken over for Mr. Trout, you’ve been basically been doing two roles…I know it’s not easy. There’s been a lot of stress on you in the last month and a half, I think you’ve performed admirably.”

Hickey says Jacobson will continue to have a full plate with the turn of the calendar to 2018, including assembling the city’s next budget. He says, “You’re going to have a lot of things going on, especially with the Renaissance project, budget season, new council, everything that’s going to be taking place here. I think you’ve earned it. We’re still saving $100-thousand roughly between when Mr. Trout left and the difference in salaries being paid two people now being spent on one.”

Jacobson told the council that they will likely discuss at their December 19th meeting the first step in the process of hiring a new city administrator.

== The council last night also approved Doug Janssen’s appointment to serve as the city’s interim fire chief. Jacobson had appointed Janssen as the acting fire chief after the resignation of Al Dyer on November 20th. The council also approved raising Janssen’s salary from $90,625 per year to $94,536 per year, retroactive to when he was appointed as acting fire chief.