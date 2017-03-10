Mason City council approved downtown revitalization program

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved authorizing city staff to develop a downtown revitalization program that’s similar to a successful program working in other parts of the community. The Corridor Revitalization Loan program is a forgivable revitalization loan program currently established along the older commercial corridors on North and South Federal, as well as along the middle section of State Highway 122. The program provides matching loans of up to $30-thousand to business owners who want to fix up their properties. If the property owner maintains ownership and maintains the property for seven years, the loan is forgiven. The end result is having a positive effect on the aesthetics of the property as well as an improvement in property value. The loans are funded through Tax Increment Financing. Councilman Travis Hickey says he’s had some downtown business owners who want to take advantage of such program come to him, only to find out it was not available to parts of the downtown area. He says, “I think if we can get that two-block square radius that we kind of missed out, we can get some additional development, spur on some growth, and then we can also increase valuations, and it comes back to the property tax base in the end. In the end, I think this is a win-win, and I support it.” Councilman Brett Schoneman says the program helps business owners make some necessary improvements to their property while at the same time improving property values. He says, “When you are going through a budget, you can make tough decisions on what to cut, and when there’s just not enough money, another way to do that is to increase valuation. We’ve had great success along the corridor. By people fixing up properties, we’re adding money to the taxes but we are also improving properties and making the overall look of the downtown overall better all over town. A great opportunity to expand that good program, and keep up the good work.” The council approved the creation of the program with a unanimous vote.