Mason City church sues; says railroad built tracks on church land

March 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City church has filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Traction Railway, alleging the company built a rail line on its property without permission. The Christian Fellowship Church’s lawsuit accuses the Iowa Traction Railway of installing the line after negotiations for the railroad to acquire a portion of the church’s land were unsuccessful. But the railroad says in a reply to the lawsuit that it gained ownership of the land through adverse possession. Adverse possession is a legal term akin to squatter’s rights that allows someone who openly occupies land for a long period to gain title of it. The railroad also claims the church missed the deadline file a lawsuit in the case.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

