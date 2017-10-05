Mason City Chamber holds annual meeting, names award winners

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting this afternoon at Music Man Square, with several awards being handed out:

=== Dentists Jay Lala and Matt Hansen, partners at Central Park Dentistry, received the “Small Business of the Year” award.

=== Michael Mahaffey, the Chief Development Officer at One Vision, formerly Opportunity Village, received the “Boss of the Year” award based on a nomination submitted by staff, who described him as a servant leader and compassionate motivator.

=== This year’s “Distinguished Citizen Award” was presented to long-time community volunteer Ozzie Ohl. The award winner is selected each year on the basis of leadership, membership, and participation in community organizations, length of residence, and active service to the community.

=== The Chamber once again teamed with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and the Blue Zones Project to recognize a worksite that emulates total worker health and well-being. The leadership and employees of Metalcraft were recognized for their commitment to an active workplace wellness program. Metalcraft was one of the first worksites to earn Blue Zones Project certification.

=== Steve Kruse was named Ambassador of the Year, as each year the Ambassadors present an award to one of their members who have worked the hardest in support of the Chamber.