Mason City-based mental health center to close, merge services with another agency

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City-based mental health center is closing and merging its services with another agency.

WellSource says they’ll be shutting down on July 31st, with its services moving to Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare as well as other local providers. WellSource was founded in the mid-1950s as the Mental Health Center of North Iowa.

WellSource says approaches to healthcare have been changing, and the healthcare community has come to see that to best serve patients, they must have an integrated system that addresses not only the patient’s needs, but also the shrinking availability of mental health dollars.

WellSource says they’re confident that the quality of care will continue and be enhanced with the move toward greater integration of services.