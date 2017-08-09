Marble Rock man accused of dealing weapons to felon

Bob Fisher

MARBLE ROCK — A Marble Rock man has been indicted on federal weapons dealing charges.

41-year-old Jonathan Duncomb is accused of selling six pistols and a rifle between May 2015 and October 2015 to a convicted felon living in Mason City, Levi Andersen. Andersen was arrested in a high-profile, multi-agency raid at Gracious Estates in December 2015 and was later sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison on charges of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Duncomb has not entered a plea to the charges he’s facing.