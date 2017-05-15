Many of Branstad’s goals remain unfinished as he heads out

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – As Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad prepares to step down from office, he’s highlighted his administration’s successes in recent years.

That includes a low unemployment rate, multi-billion dollar private-sector investments and a slate of workforce initiatives. The results are more mixed when considering four goals he promised when returning to office in 2011. Data shows many remain unfinished as he heads out.

The objectives by 2016 were 200,000 new jobs, a 15 percent reduction in the cost of government, 25 percent increase in family incomes and having the nation’s best schools.

Ben Hammes, a spokesman for Branstad, says the governor would argue “substantial” progress has been made in all areas.

Branstad is expected to resign soon to become ambassador to China. A Senate vote could happen as early as this week.