  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Man who rescued burning US flag from protest keeps his job

January 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The man who disrupted a flag-burning protest in Iowa City with a fire extinguisher last week won’t lose his job. FedEx said in a statement that Matt Uhrin remains a driver with FedEx Express, and the company has no plans to change that. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports pictures and video of Uhrin rescuing a U.S. flag Thursday spread quickly on the Internet, and he was wearing his FedEx uniform at the time. Uhrin has declined the newspaper’s request for comment. Protest organizers say they were trying to make a statement about racial and social injustice and U.S. imperialism by burning the U.S. flag.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company