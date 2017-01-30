Man who rescued burning US flag from protest keeps his job

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The man who disrupted a flag-burning protest in Iowa City with a fire extinguisher last week won’t lose his job. FedEx said in a statement that Matt Uhrin remains a driver with FedEx Express, and the company has no plans to change that. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports pictures and video of Uhrin rescuing a U.S. flag Thursday spread quickly on the Internet, and he was wearing his FedEx uniform at the time. Uhrin has declined the newspaper’s request for comment. Protest organizers say they were trying to make a statement about racial and social injustice and U.S. imperialism by burning the U.S. flag.