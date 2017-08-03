Man who had gun on NIACC campus receives deferred judgment

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment and suspended sentence for a Forest City man accused of carrying a gun on the NIACC campus earlier this year.

Authorities had received information on February 21st that 21-year-old Andrew Knudtson might be armed on the NIACC campus. When officers found Knudtson on campus, he informed them the gun was in his car. Knudtson pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a weapon on a school campus.

Judge Lawrence Jahn issued a deferred judgment on Wednesday, placing Knudtson on three years probation. If Knudtson fulfills his probation requirements, the conviction will be expunged from his record.