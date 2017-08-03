Man to plead guilty to federal drug dealing charges

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — One of two men indicted on federal drug dealing charges is planning to plead guilty.

33-year-old Matthew Query and 30-year-old Ronald Frank each were charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The federal indictment alleges the pair conspired with each other and other individuals since 2012 to distribute methamphetamine.

Both men were arrested during a traffic stop on April 3rd in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue South in Clear Lake as part of an ongoing investigation. Authorities say they found a pound of meth during the traffic stop.

A plea change hearing is scheduled for Query on August 10th. Frank meanwhile has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to start on September 11th.