Man sought in Polk County triple homicide arrested in Missouri

April 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

BONDURANT — The man sought for questioning in the murders of his mom, dad and sister last night in Bondurant has been found.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports 20-year-old Chase Nicholson was arrested after turning himself in to Neosho, Missouri, police. Polk County Detectives are enroute to Neosho, Missouri, to speak with Nicholson and Neosho Detectives.

Polk County issues a warrant for Nicholson as a person of interest in the case at 10 a.m.  He is wanted for questioning in the deaths of his father, 58-year-old Mark Alan Nicholson, his mother, 56-year-old Charla Lee Nicholson, and his 24-year-old sister, Tawni Alexis Nicholson.

Neosho is in far southwest Missouri near the Oklahoma/Arkansas border.

