Man living in Mason City pleads not guilty to strangulation charge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A man residing in Mason City accused of trying to strangle someone last month has pleaded not guilty.

34-year-old Leonardo Trejo is accused by police of assaulting an individual by placing a fabric belt around the person’s throat and applying pressure, leaving a visible injury. The incident took place shortly after 3 o’clock on the morning of July 11th at a residence in the 100 block of 14th Southeast.

Trejo last week filed a written plea of not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court to the charge of domestic assault by strangulation. His trial is scheduled to start on October 17th. Domestic assault by strangulation is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Trejo continues to be held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a federal immigration hold.